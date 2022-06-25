Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $113,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 76.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $3,216,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average of $131.91.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

