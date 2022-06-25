Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 435,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,334,000 after buying an additional 145,224 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in General Dynamics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,372,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,295,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD stock opened at $222.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.95 and a 200-day moving average of $223.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

