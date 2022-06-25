Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,437 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $150.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.28 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

