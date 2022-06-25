Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 249 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $108.87 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.22 and a 12 month high of $167.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

