Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after buying an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,221,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,686,000 after purchasing an additional 129,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

WTRG stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

