Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.0% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 77,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

