Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.67% from the stock’s current price.

LPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,239,000 after buying an additional 64,723 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 291.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 47.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

