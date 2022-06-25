Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Shares Up 25%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 288,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 120,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI)
