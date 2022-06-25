Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.78.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.44.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

