Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 6,779 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,026,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 93,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.