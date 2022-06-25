Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copa by 40.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after buying an additional 67,911 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 620.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Copa by 988.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 165.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 87,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of CPA opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copa (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.