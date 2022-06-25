Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,939 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

Shares of APD opened at $252.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

