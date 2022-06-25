Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 55,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

HON opened at $180.02 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.92 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.52. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

