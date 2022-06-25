Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 898 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

