Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,506 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,061,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 25,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

