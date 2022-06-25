Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 2,217.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Linde by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $303.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.67 and its 200-day moving average is $314.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.