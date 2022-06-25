Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

