Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $945,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,086 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.