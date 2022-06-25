Mattern Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

