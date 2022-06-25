Mattern Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $140.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

