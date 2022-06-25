Mattern Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

