Mattern Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

MDT stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.