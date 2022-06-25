Mattern Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $3,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 328,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day moving average of $124.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

