Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,641 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,641 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Bank of America by 33.0% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.99.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

