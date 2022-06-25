Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 61,859 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,859 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,374,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

