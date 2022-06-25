Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 72,064 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,064 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,255 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,112,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 858,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,967,000 after acquiring an additional 47,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ opened at $96.56 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.