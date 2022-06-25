Mattern Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,247 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $718,000.

IVW opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

