Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 636 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.46 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

