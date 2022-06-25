Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $195.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.39 and a 200 day moving average of $218.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.