Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 802 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

