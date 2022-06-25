Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Takes $449,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $206.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.