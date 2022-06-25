Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $419.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.59. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

