McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.60

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 30046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$313.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

