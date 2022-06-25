McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.60

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 30046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$313.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.34 million. Equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

