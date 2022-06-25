McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.60

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 30046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$313.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.34 million. Equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.