Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 313.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MDNA opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 66,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

