Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 313.22% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of MDNA opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.05.
About Medicenna Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.