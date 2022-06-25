Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Lessened by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

NYSE MDT opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

