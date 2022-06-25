MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in MetLife by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,511 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in MetLife by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MetLife by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.32.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

