Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

