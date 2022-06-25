MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $170.91

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $170.91, but opened at $177.31. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $170.37, with a volume of 1,610 shares traded.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.74.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

