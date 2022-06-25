MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.78. MINISO Group shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 55,339 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $369.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,763,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after buying an additional 1,938,072 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 173.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 185,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

