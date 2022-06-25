Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 166,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

