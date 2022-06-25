Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of MRK opened at $93.13 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $235.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

