Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 48,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 361,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 70,385 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 65,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

