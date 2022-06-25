Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,057,000 after acquiring an additional 466,683 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,540,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,737,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,271,000.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.94 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.23.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.