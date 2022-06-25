Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $395,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after acquiring an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $250.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.18. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

