Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 487,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 3,333,440 shares.The stock last traded at $5.48 and had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

