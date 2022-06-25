Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.54. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

