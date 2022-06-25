MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Cut to $110.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $105.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.63. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

