Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) vs. Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Critical Comparison

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A N/A N/A Inari Medical -0.25% -0.27% -0.23%

51.9% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Modular Medical and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inari Medical 0 0 6 0 3.00

Modular Medical currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $99.17, indicating a potential upside of 39.40%. Given Modular Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modular Medical and Inari Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inari Medical $276.98 million 13.64 $9.84 million ($0.03) -2,371.33

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical.

Modular Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

