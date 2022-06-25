Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Increased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $177,876,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,062,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,632,000 after purchasing an additional 122,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $38,143,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.42.

NYSE MOH opened at $267.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.51. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.32 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

